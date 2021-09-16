Dr. Terence Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terence Zimmerman, MD
Overview of Dr. Terence Zimmerman, MD
Dr. Terence Zimmerman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Surfside Beach, SC.
Dr. Zimmerman's Office Locations
Coastal Carolina Otolaryngology - Surfside Beach1120 Glenns Bay Rd Ste 117, Surfside Beach, SC 29575 Directions (843) 825-7326Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Coastal Carolina Otolaryngology - Myrtle Beach1021 Cipriana Dr Ste 220, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 567-1251Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had EXCEPTIONAL experience with Dr Zimmermann. Have had 3 sinus infections in last 2months & within a few days after seeing Dr Z, followinghis treatmentplan, I felt a MILLION percent better & a month later STILL feeling TERRIFIC! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!
About Dr. Terence Zimmerman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty), Tinnitus and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.