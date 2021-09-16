Overview of Dr. Terence Zimmerman, MD

Dr. Terence Zimmerman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Surfside Beach, SC.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Coastal Carolina Otolaryngology - Surfside Beach in Surfside Beach, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty), Tinnitus and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.