Dr. Terenig Terjanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terjanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terenig Terjanian, MD
Overview of Dr. Terenig Terjanian, MD
Dr. Terenig Terjanian, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from Faculté de Médecine-USJ and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Terjanian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Terjanian's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health256C Mason St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 540-4271
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Terjanian?
I had a great experience with Dr T. He was understanding, attentive and responsive to my needs and concerns. I would highly recommend him to anyone dealing with cancer.
About Dr. Terenig Terjanian, MD
- Oncology
- English, Arabic, Armenian and French
- 1275517088
Education & Certifications
- New York University|Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- U Tx-M D Anderson Cancer C, Medical Oncology Staten Island Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Faculté de Médecine-USJ
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terjanian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terjanian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terjanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terjanian works at
Dr. Terjanian has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terjanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Terjanian speaks Arabic, Armenian and French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Terjanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terjanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terjanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terjanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.