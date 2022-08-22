Dr. Teresa Allen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Allen, DO
Overview of Dr. Teresa Allen, DO
Dr. Teresa Allen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Fontaine Center7047 HALCYON PARK DR, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 273-0904
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Superior physician. Saved my knee , healed a torn meniscus without surgery. Brilliant!
About Dr. Teresa Allen, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1629170485
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Med Ctr South, Internal Medicine
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.