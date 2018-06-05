Overview of Dr. Teresa Anaya, MD

Dr. Teresa Anaya, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca.



Dr. Anaya works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Lighthouse Point, FL with other offices in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.