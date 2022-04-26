Overview of Dr. Teresa Pfiefle Avants, MD

Dr. Teresa Pfiefle Avants, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Redlands Community Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.