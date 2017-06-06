Dr. Teresa Bachman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Bachman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Teresa Bachman, MD
Dr. Teresa Bachman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Plumas District Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.
Dr. Bachman's Office Locations
Arthritis Consultants160 Country Estates Cir Ste 2, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 322-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Plumas District Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Tahoe Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Bachman after my other doctor retired. I have Lupus and she saw me in the hospital and have been seeing her ever since. I like her very much. I would recommend her to any one, especially if you have Lupus.
About Dr. Teresa Bachman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1982659025
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
