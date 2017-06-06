Overview of Dr. Teresa Bachman, MD

Dr. Teresa Bachman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Plumas District Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.



Dr. Bachman works at Arthritis Consultants in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.