Dr. Teresa Bachman, MD

Rheumatology
4.3 (9)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Teresa Bachman, MD

Dr. Teresa Bachman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Plumas District Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.

Dr. Bachman works at Arthritis Consultants in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bachman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Consultants
    160 Country Estates Cir Ste 2, Reno, NV 89511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 322-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Churchill Community Hospital
  • Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
  • Carson Valley Medical Center
  • Northern Nevada Medical Center
  • Plumas District Hospital
  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center
  • Tahoe Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Arthritis
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Teresa Bachman, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982659025
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Bachman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bachman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bachman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bachman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bachman works at Arthritis Consultants in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Bachman’s profile.

    Dr. Bachman has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bachman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bachman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bachman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bachman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

