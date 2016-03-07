Dr. Teresa Balcomb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Balcomb, MD
Overview of Dr. Teresa Balcomb, MD
Dr. Teresa Balcomb, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their residency with John P Smith Hospital
Dr. Balcomb's Office Locations
Optum Primary and Specialty Care5150 Journal Center Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 262-7000Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Did a surgery on my hand, very please with the overall process.
About Dr. Teresa Balcomb, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1245311034
Education & Certifications
- John P Smith Hospital
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Balcomb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balcomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Balcomb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balcomb.
