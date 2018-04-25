Dr. Teresa Benacquista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benacquista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Benacquista, MD
Overview of Dr. Teresa Benacquista, MD
Dr. Teresa Benacquista, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Benacquista works at
Dr. Benacquista's Office Locations
-
1
Montefiore Medical Center1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 920-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benacquista?
I had a breast reduction and some moles removed from my face Dr. Benaquista is a perfectionist She explained everything in detail I have in the past and will continue to recommend her.
About Dr. Teresa Benacquista, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1912080938
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benacquista has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benacquista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benacquista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benacquista works at
Dr. Benacquista has seen patients for Breast Reduction, Gynecomastia and Localized Fat Deposits, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benacquista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benacquista speaks Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Benacquista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benacquista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benacquista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benacquista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.