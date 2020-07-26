Dr. Teresa Bose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Bose, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Teresa Bose, MD
Dr. Teresa Bose, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Bose's Office Locations
-
1
Winchester Hospital41 Highland Ave, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 729-9000
-
2
WInchester OB/GYN Associates1021 Main St Ste 102, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 721-4701
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bose delivered both my children with professionalism and care. Both of my child births were not ideal and she took complete care and continued to check on me during my special care nursery experience for one of my children. She is excellent in her profession.
About Dr. Teresa Bose, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bose accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bose has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bose.
