Dr. Teresa Brady, MD
Overview of Dr. Teresa Brady, MD
Dr. Teresa Brady, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Brady's Office Locations
Pediatric Professionals310 NE TUDOR RD, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 347-0303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brady is so knowledgeable and so sweet!
About Dr. Teresa Brady, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1205815933
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brady.
