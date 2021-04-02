See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New Providence, NJ
Dr. Teresa Brown, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Teresa Brown, MD

Dr. Teresa Brown, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Providence, NJ. 

Dr. Brown works at SUMMIT MEDICAL GROUP - 890 MOUNTAIN in New Providence, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ and Berkeley Heights, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group - 890 Mountain
    890 Mountain Ave Ste 104, New Providence, NJ 07974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 224-7488
  2. 2
    Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 987-3029
  3. 3
    New Brunswick Office
    125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3152
  4. 4
    Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center
    1 Diamond Hill Rd # C, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 498-6945

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Teresa Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194117127
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

