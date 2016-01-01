Overview of Dr. Teresa Buot-Smith, MD

Dr. Teresa Buot-Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.



Dr. Buot-Smith works at Baumann Buot-Smith Collier Mds in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.