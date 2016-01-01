See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Richmond, VA
Dr. Teresa Camden, MD

Sports Medicine
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Teresa Camden, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Camden works at Alliance Physical Therapy in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Teresa Camden Practice
    5211 W Broad St Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 288-3025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Hospital

Allergic Arthritis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Allergic Arthritis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle

Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Injury Prevention Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Teresa Camden, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1073554713
    Education & Certifications

    • Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
    • Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi Memorial
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Camden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Camden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Camden works at Alliance Physical Therapy in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Camden’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Camden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.