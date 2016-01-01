Dr. Teresa Camden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Camden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Teresa Camden, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Camden works at
Locations
Teresa Camden Practice5211 W Broad St Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 288-3025
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Teresa Camden, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073554713
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi Memorial
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camden accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camden speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Camden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camden.
