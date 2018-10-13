Dr. Carman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teresa Carman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Teresa Carman, MD
Dr. Teresa Carman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Carman works at
Dr. Carman's Office Locations
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-1000Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Uh Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-5500
University Hospital3909 Orange Pl Ste 3300, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 844-3800
Uh Regional Hospitals13207 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 214-8110Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Teresa Carman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carman works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.