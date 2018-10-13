See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Teresa Carman, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (7)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Teresa Carman, MD

Dr. Teresa Carman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Carman works at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH and Chardon, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospitals
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-1000
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Uh Ahuja Medical Center
    3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 593-5500
  3. 3
    University Hospital
    3909 Orange Pl Ste 3300, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-3800
  4. 4
    Uh Regional Hospitals
    13207 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 214-8110
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 13, 2018
    Amazing
    Jim Cheryl Kovach in North Royalton , OH — Oct 13, 2018
    About Dr. Teresa Carman, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346354289
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

