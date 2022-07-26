Dr. Teresa Coats, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coats is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Coats, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Teresa Coats, MD
Dr. Teresa Coats, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University.
Dr. Coats works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Coats' Office Locations
-
1
UT Health Austin1601 TRINITY ST, Austin, TX 78712 Directions (833) 882-2737
-
2
University Physicians Group313 E 12th St Ste 101, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 324-9650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coats?
I met Dr. Coats early on in her career and I have followed her for my medical care wherever she has moved. She listens, she explains and she cares. She has always provided me with excellent professional, courteous care, she also has a top notch team of nurses and staff.
About Dr. Teresa Coats, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1992889844
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coats has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coats accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coats has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coats works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Coats. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coats.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coats, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coats appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.