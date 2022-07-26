Overview of Dr. Teresa Coats, MD

Dr. Teresa Coats, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University.



Dr. Coats works at UT Health Austin in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.