Dr. Teresa Daniele, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Teresa Daniele, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Locations
University Cardiovascular Center2335 E Kashian Ln, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 320-0545
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is outstanding! Takes the time to listen and shows she is truly interested in your concerns.
About Dr. Teresa Daniele, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497791693
Education & Certifications
- Danbury Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of Ri Brown University
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- California State University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniele has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daniele speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniele. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniele.
