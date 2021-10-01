Overview of Dr. Teresa Deangelis, MD

Dr. Teresa Deangelis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Syracuse|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Deangelis works at Neurological Associates of Long Island in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.