Dr. Teresa Degiacomo, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (390)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Teresa Degiacomo, MD is a Dermatologist in Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.

Dr. Degiacomo works at South Coast Dermatology in Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Coast Dermatology
    90 Libbey Industrial Pkwy Ste 200, Weymouth, MA 02189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 205-1049

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Shore Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Black Hairy Tongue Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Condyloma Fulguration Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Electrocautery Chevron Icon
Electrocoagulation Chevron Icon
Electrosurgery Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fractional Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fractional Non-Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Glycolic Acid Skin Care Treatment Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Granuloma Annulare Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery for Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
LED Light Treatment for Acne Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lipomas Sebacious Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Measles Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Removal Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Lichenoid Lesions Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photosensitivity Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Removal of Condyloma Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Roseola Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Toxic Shock Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urticaria Due to Cold Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
Xerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 390 ratings
    Patient Ratings (390)
    5 Star
    (336)
    4 Star
    (35)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 12, 2019
    Dr Degiacomo is very efficient and takes time with me at my appt. I have had many cosmetic procedures done.
    Ann (Hingham, MA) — Aug 12, 2019
    About Dr. Teresa Degiacomo, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245214311
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • Mt Auburn Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Degiacomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degiacomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Degiacomo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Degiacomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Degiacomo works at South Coast Dermatology in Weymouth, MA. View the full address on Dr. Degiacomo’s profile.

    Dr. Degiacomo has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Degiacomo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    390 patients have reviewed Dr. Degiacomo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degiacomo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Degiacomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Degiacomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

