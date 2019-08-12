Overview

Dr. Teresa Degiacomo, MD is a Dermatologist in Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Degiacomo works at South Coast Dermatology in Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.