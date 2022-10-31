Dr. Delawter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teresa Delawter, MD
Overview of Dr. Teresa Delawter, MD
Dr. Teresa Delawter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Delawter works at
Dr. Delawter's Office Locations
Teresa L. Delawter M.d. P.c.9108 Church St Unit 486, Manassas, VA 20108 Directions (703) 257-8401
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

I found her to be straight forward and willing to listen. We were able to identify issues, discuss them, and most importantly worked on how to live, move forward and make plans for the next phase of my life journey. She was exactly who I needed to kick start my recovery and processing of my situation. Her sessions can run over, causing your appointment to be late, but that tells me she’s not cutting off a patient who needs her time. Her staff has always been very pleasant.
About Dr. Teresa Delawter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1235212200
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Delawter accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Delawter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Delawter has seen patients for Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Delawter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
