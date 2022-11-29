Overview

Dr. Teresa Dews, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Dews works at Euclid Hospital Pathology in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.