Super Profile

Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes, MD

Oncology
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes, MD

Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Diaz-Montes works at Anne Arundel Medical Group Cardiology Specialists in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Ovarian Cysts and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diaz-Montes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Arundel Medical Group Cardiology Specialists
    888 Bestgate Rd Ste 208, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 949-3401
  2. 2
    Gynecologic Oncology Collaborative
    2003 Medical Pkwy Ste 301, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 481-3356
  3. 3
    The Gynecologic Oncology Center at Mercy
    227 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 332-9200
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cysts
Gynecologic Cancer
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cysts
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • One Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710901871
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Puerto Rico School of Medicie, University District Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital Universitario Ruiz Arnau
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz-Montes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diaz-Montes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diaz-Montes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diaz-Montes has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Ovarian Cysts and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz-Montes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz-Montes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz-Montes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz-Montes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz-Montes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

