Dr. Teresa Dudarewicz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice.
Teresa Dudarewicz MD11440 W Bernardo Ct Ste 300, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (858) 442-0753Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had seen Dr. Dudarewicz to authorize my pre-op procedures for an upcoming surgery because my Dr. could not see me on the day. Upon noticing how very swelled my feet and ankles were she scheduled me to see a cardiologist before authorizing my surgery. I was suffering for about a year. After several heart related tests, it was determined that It was a medication I was taking for HBP. It was not heart related. I am extremely grateful to Dr. Dudarewicz for her concern. Definitely recommend her.
- Family Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1679634406
- Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice
- Integrative Medicine
Dr. Dudarewicz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dudarewicz accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dudarewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dudarewicz speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudarewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudarewicz.
