Dr. Teresa Etten, MD
Overview of Dr. Teresa Etten, MD
Dr. Teresa Etten, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Etten works at
Dr. Etten's Office Locations
Esprit OB/GYN Center12219 Pine Bluffs Way Ste 101A, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 788-6657
OB/GYN Center10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 788-6657Monday8:15am - 4:30pmTuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday8:15am - 4:30pmThursday8:15am - 4:30pmFriday8:15am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Parker10371 Parkglenn Way Ste 230, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 788-6657
Castle Rock4386 Trail Boss Dr Ste B, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Directions (303) 788-6657
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Etten for several years now and she has always shown such grace and compassion towards me. She is extremely knowledgeable in her field and she has much expertise.
About Dr. Teresa Etten, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1265587224
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Etten has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), High Risk Pregnancy and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Etten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Etten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etten.
