Dr. Teresa Farrugia, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Teresa Farrugia, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Massapequa Neurologic PC95 Grand Ave, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 799-7500
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Farrugia is an awesome neurologist whom I've had for many years. She is knowledgeable and compassionate. Her staff are great ( they all have so much patience with me ). I am so lucky to have them, recommend highly.
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
Dr. Farrugia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrugia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrugia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrugia has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrugia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farrugia speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrugia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrugia.
