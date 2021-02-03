Dr. Fu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teresa Fu, MD
Overview
Dr. Teresa Fu, MD is a Dermatologist in Palo Alto, CA.
Dr. Fu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 321-4121
-
2
Sutter Bay Medical Foundation301 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 596-4160
-
3
Stanford Hospital & Clinic450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-6316
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fu?
Great Doctor! Quick, bright, concise and up to date!
About Dr. Teresa Fu, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1164716619
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fu works at
Dr. Fu has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.