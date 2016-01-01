Dr. Gil accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teresa Gil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Teresa Gil, MD
Dr. Teresa Gil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS GUANTANAMO and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center.
Dr. Gil works at
Dr. Gil's Office Locations
-
1
Elmhurst Hospital Center7901 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 334-1501
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gil?
About Dr. Teresa Gil, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1447420104
Education & Certifications
- FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS GUANTANAMO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gil works at
Dr. Gil has seen patients for Anxiety, Schizophrenia and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.