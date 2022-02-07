Dr. Teresa Gonzaga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Gonzaga, MD
Overview of Dr. Teresa Gonzaga, MD
Dr. Teresa Gonzaga, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola Stritch School Of Med Maywood Ill.
Dr. Gonzaga works at
Dr. Gonzaga's Office Locations
-
1
Marshfield Clinic Health System - Eau Claire2116 Craig Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Directions (715) 858-4844Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturday8:30am - 4:00pmSunday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Sono Bello245 S Executive Dr Ste 201, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (414) 323-8399Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzaga?
I had some procedures done last Fall and Dr. Gonzaga has done an amazing job. I would do it again. Absolutely satisfied with her work. It was very easy to communicate with her. I was very comfortable. Thank you Dr. Gonzaga!!!
About Dr. Teresa Gonzaga, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1073776928
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Residency
- Loyola Stritch School Of Med Maywood Ill
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzaga accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzaga works at
Dr. Gonzaga has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzaga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.