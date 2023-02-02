Overview of Dr. Teresa Grant, MD

Dr. Teresa Grant, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sandwich, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital.



Dr. Grant works at Center For Foot & Ankle Surgery in Sandwich, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.