Dr. Teresa Guerrero, MD

Internal Medicine
2.7 (3)
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Teresa Guerrero, MD

Dr. Teresa Guerrero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.

Dr. Guerrero works at Trumen Physicians & Associates in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guerrero's Office Locations

    Trumen Physicians and Associates Pllc
    2626 S Loop W Ste 265, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 796-9955
    Trumen Physicians and Associates
    8307 Knight Rd, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 796-9955

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Teresa Guerrero, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073723995
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guerrero works at Trumen Physicians & Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Guerrero’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerrero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

