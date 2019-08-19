Overview

Dr. Teresa Hilliard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bladensburg, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Howard University Hospital and UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Hilliard works at Family Podiatry, PC in Bladensburg, MD with other offices in Landover, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.