Dr. Teresa Hilliard, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Teresa Hilliard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bladensburg, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Howard University Hospital and UM Capital Region Medical Center.

Dr. Hilliard works at Family Podiatry, PC in Bladensburg, MD with other offices in Landover, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asghar Shaigany MD LLC
    5632 Annapolis Rd Ste 12, Bladensburg, MD 20710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 390-4440
  2. 2
    Family Podiatry LLC
    8416 Central Ave, Landover, MD 20785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 390-4440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Howard University Hospital
  • UM Capital Region Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Priority Partners
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 19, 2019
    First time my visit was very efficient and knowledgeable. She really took care of my wound and feet. High five to the doctor
    Kevin Jackson in Capitol heighf — Aug 19, 2019
    About Dr. Teresa Hilliard, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1558445379
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington Dc Vamc
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Hampton
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Howard University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Hilliard, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilliard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hilliard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hilliard has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hilliard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilliard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilliard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilliard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilliard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

