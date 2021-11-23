Dr. Teresa Hitzeman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hitzeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Hitzeman, DDS
Overview
Dr. Teresa Hitzeman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Green Bay, WI.
Dr. Hitzeman works at
Locations
ForwardDental Green Bay West1241 Lombardi Access Rd Ste F, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 903-3059
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Scion Dental
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Sharp Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hitzeman?
The main reason I came I was due to a chipped tooth. Found 2 cavities to wanted to have everything done at the same time. Cavities were filled but chipped tooth was not corrected.
About Dr. Teresa Hitzeman, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1659400075
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hitzeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hitzeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hitzeman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hitzeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
376 patients have reviewed Dr. Hitzeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hitzeman.
