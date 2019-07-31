Dr. Teresa Iribarren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iribarren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Iribarren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Teresa Iribarren, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Catholica De Navarra and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Iribarren works at
Locations
Teresa C. Iribarren, M.D., P.A.12955 SW 42nd St, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 226-5106
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iribarren?
I was recommended by a friend and recommend Dr Iribarren to all my friends and family. She takes all the time I need to listen to my concerns and explain my studies clearly in a way I can understand. She then offers me options not just a prescription. Dr Iribarren also gives me options to naturally treat my problems. I underwent the lifestyle program she offers in her office and lost 25 pounds in 12 weeks effortlessly. I now have more energy and was able to decrease my blood pressure medications by half. I don't have words to thank Dr Iribarren and her staff for their exceptional care!
About Dr. Teresa Iribarren, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861439093
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Universidad Catholica De Navarra
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iribarren accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iribarren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iribarren speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Iribarren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iribarren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iribarren, there are benefits to both methods.