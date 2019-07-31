Overview

Dr. Teresa Iribarren, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Catholica De Navarra and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Iribarren works at Teresa C Iribarren MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.