Dr. Teresa Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Teresa Jacobs, MD
Dr. Teresa Jacobs, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations
-
1
Creekside Sleep Medicine Center1380 112th Ave NE Ste 307, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 278-2250
-
2
Lakeside Family Physicians3707 Providence Point Dr SE Ste G, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 278-2250
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
Great Doctor
About Dr. Teresa Jacobs, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1285633735
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
- Michael Reese Hosp-Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.