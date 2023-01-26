Overview of Dr. Teresa Jacobs, MD

Dr. Teresa Jacobs, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Jacobs works at Creekside Sleep Medicine Center in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.