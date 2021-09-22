Dr. Teresa Kroeker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kroeker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Kroeker, MD
Overview of Dr. Teresa Kroeker, MD
Dr. Teresa Kroeker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University of Oklahoma Health Science and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Kroeker's Office Locations
Teresa R. Kroeker MD PA12319 N Mo Pac Expy Ste 350, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (737) 276-3912
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr. Kroeker was great. She explained in some detail the imaging she used to determine that surgery was the best option for addressing my parathyroid problem. The visit wasn't rushed; she answered all my questions. When she performed the surgery, she was just as patient and detailed in her explanations of the procedure. I would recommend her without reservation.
About Dr. Teresa Kroeker, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710084975
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto -Mount Sinai Hospital|University Of Toronto, Mt. Sinai Hospital
- Baylor University|Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University of Oklahoma Health Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kroeker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kroeker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kroeker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kroeker has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kroeker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kroeker speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kroeker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kroeker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kroeker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kroeker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.