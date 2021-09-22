Overview of Dr. Teresa Kroeker, MD

Dr. Teresa Kroeker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University of Oklahoma Health Science and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Kroeker works at Texas Thyroid and Parathyroid Center in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.