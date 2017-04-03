See All General Surgeons in West Des Moines, IA
Dr. Teresa Lamasters, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Teresa Lamasters, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Dr. Lamasters works at Unitypoint Weight Loss in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Unitypoint Clinic Weight Loss - West Des Moines
    6600 Westown Pkwy Ste 220, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 241-2250
  2. 2
    Unitypoint Fam Med/Urgent Care
    6000 University Ave Ste 101, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 241-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Esophagomyotomy
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastrotomy
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 03, 2017
    Dr. LaMasters was able to answer my questions about weight loss surgery in terms that I could understand. She is very kind, and she has a great team. When my survey was done, she spoke with my family and made them feel assured. Even though she's performed thousands of these surgeries, she somehow keeps it personal.
    huxley, ia — Apr 03, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Teresa Lamasters, MD
    About Dr. Teresa Lamasters, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225074222
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Dakota
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Lamasters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamasters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lamasters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamasters works at Unitypoint Weight Loss in West Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dr. Lamasters’s profile.

    Dr. Lamasters has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamasters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamasters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamasters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamasters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamasters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

