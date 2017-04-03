Overview

Dr. Teresa Lamasters, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Lamasters works at Unitypoint Weight Loss in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.