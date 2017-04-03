Dr. Teresa Lamasters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamasters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Lamasters, MD
Dr. Teresa Lamasters, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Unitypoint Clinic Weight Loss - West Des Moines6600 Westown Pkwy Ste 220, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 241-2250
Unitypoint Fam Med/Urgent Care6000 University Ave Ste 101, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 241-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr. LaMasters was able to answer my questions about weight loss surgery in terms that I could understand. She is very kind, and she has a great team. When my survey was done, she spoke with my family and made them feel assured. Even though she's performed thousands of these surgeries, she somehow keeps it personal.
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1225074222
- University of South Dakota
- General Surgery
