Dr. Teresa Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Lazar, MD
Overview of Dr. Teresa Lazar, MD
Dr. Teresa Lazar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Lazar works at
Dr. Lazar's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Sharon Joyce Schlanger Center for Women's Care865 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 622-5100
-
2
NSUH - Dept of Obstetrics & Gynecology300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4435Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lazar?
Love Dr. Lazar - best OB/Gyn ever but I wish it wasn't so hard to make an appointment with her and then have to wait so long to see her. I would easily give Dr. Lazar 5 stars but the wait time to pick up the phone, get an appointment and waiting in her office would bring the level down a lot. It's a shame because she is such a lovely, caring, compassionate doctor who really tries her absolute best.
About Dr. Teresa Lazar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487714507
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazar works at
Dr. Lazar has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lazar speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.