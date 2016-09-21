Dr. Teresa Luhrs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luhrs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Luhrs, MD
Overview of Dr. Teresa Luhrs, MD
Dr. Teresa Luhrs, MD is a Midwife in Macon, GA. They completed their residency with Med Center Of Central Ga
Dr. Luhrs' Office Locations
Pope Kehl & Barnes Durso1062 Forsyth St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 974-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I love my doctor and her staff! Not only is she a great listener, she provides excellent healthcare. Her knowledge level and healthcare practices is above the grade. I would highly recommend her to family and friends.
About Dr. Teresa Luhrs, MD
- Midwifery
- English
- 1043200694
Education & Certifications
- Med Center Of Central Ga
- MEDICAL CENTER OF CENTRAL GEORGIA
