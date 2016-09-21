Overview of Dr. Teresa Luhrs, MD

Dr. Teresa Luhrs, MD is a Midwife in Macon, GA. They completed their residency with Med Center Of Central Ga



Dr. Luhrs works at Pope Kehl & Barnes Durso in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.