Dr. Teresa Mahaffey, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Teresa Mahaffey, MD

Dr. Teresa Mahaffey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pace, FL. They completed their residency with Childrens Hospital Oakland

Dr. Mahaffey works at Growing Child Pediatrics in Pace, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mahaffey's Office Locations

    Pace Child Pediatrics
    5565 Woodbine Rd, Pace, FL 32571 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 994-2071
    Sacred Heart Pediatric After-Hours
    3754 Highway 90, Pace, FL 32571 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 416-5205

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
ADHD and-or ADD
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 12, 2016
    Dr Mahaffey is the only pediatrician I would trust with my precious kids! She is very thorough and scheduling an emergency appointment is always easy. She leaves no pages unturned when it comes to the health of your children.
    Stephanie in Cantonment Florida — Jan 12, 2016
    About Dr. Teresa Mahaffey, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083712632
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Childrens Hospital Oakland
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Mahaffey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahaffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahaffey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahaffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahaffey works at Growing Child Pediatrics in Pace, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mahaffey’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahaffey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahaffey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahaffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahaffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

