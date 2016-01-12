Dr. Teresa Mahaffey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahaffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Mahaffey, MD
Overview of Dr. Teresa Mahaffey, MD
Dr. Teresa Mahaffey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pace, FL. They completed their residency with Childrens Hospital Oakland
Dr. Mahaffey works at
Dr. Mahaffey's Office Locations
-
1
Pace Child Pediatrics5565 Woodbine Rd, Pace, FL 32571 Directions (850) 994-2071
-
2
Sacred Heart Pediatric After-Hours3754 Highway 90, Pace, FL 32571 Directions (850) 416-5205
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahaffey?
Dr Mahaffey is the only pediatrician I would trust with my precious kids! She is very thorough and scheduling an emergency appointment is always easy. She leaves no pages unturned when it comes to the health of your children.
About Dr. Teresa Mahaffey, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1083712632
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Oakland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahaffey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahaffey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahaffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahaffey works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahaffey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahaffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahaffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahaffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.