Dr. Teresa Marquez-Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Teresa Marquez-Smith, MD
Dr. Teresa Marquez-Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Marquez-Smith's Office Locations
Teresa Marquez-Smith, MD11331 James Watt Dr Ste 600, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 900-8817
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor had her as a child and now for my kids. Yes wait times may be long but she’s great, she even takes walk-ins if she’s booked, (she doesn’t like leaving a child feeling sick unattended) I mean no other doctors office will consider a walk in when they are booked for the day.
About Dr. Teresa Marquez-Smith, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1114998051
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health and Science Center
- University Of Texas
