Dr. Teresa Nimmo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Teresa Nimmo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Little Rock, AR.
Locations
Arkansas Diabetes and Endocrinology Center11400 Huron Ln, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 666-3666Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nimmo and her staff are amazing! Questions were answered and information is explained in a way you can understand. Called and left a message for her nurse and a call was returned within the same day.
About Dr. Teresa Nimmo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine, Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nimmo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nimmo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nimmo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nimmo has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nimmo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Nimmo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nimmo.
