Dr. Notari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teresa Notari, MD
Overview
Dr. Teresa Notari, MD is a Dermatologist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Notari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summit Dermatology LLC33 Overlook Rd Ste 209, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 598-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Notari?
One of the best dermatologists I have ever gone to. She knows her stuff and is a very caring doctor. I am so glad I found her.
About Dr. Teresa Notari, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1104998285
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Notari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Notari works at
Dr. Notari has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Notari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Notari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Notari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Notari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Notari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.