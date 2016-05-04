See All Dermatologists in Summit, NJ
Dr. Teresa Notari, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (8)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Teresa Notari, MD is a Dermatologist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Notari works at Summit Dermatology LLC in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Dermatology LLC
    33 Overlook Rd Ste 209, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 598-7200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Itchy Skin
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Itchy Skin

Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Acne Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 04, 2016
One of the best dermatologists I have ever gone to. She knows her stuff and is a very caring doctor. I am so glad I found her.
Janet Smith in Andover Township, NJ — May 04, 2016
Photo: Dr. Teresa Notari, MD
About Dr. Teresa Notari, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1104998285
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Notari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Notari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Notari works at Summit Dermatology LLC in Summit, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Notari’s profile.

Dr. Notari has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Notari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Notari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Notari.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Notari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Notari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

