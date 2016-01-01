Overview of Dr. Maria Pastor, MD

Dr. Maria Pastor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Pastor works at Saint John Patrick Medical Clin in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.