Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teresa Reed, MD
Overview of Dr. Teresa Reed, MD
Dr. Teresa Reed, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed's Office Locations
-
1
Border Medical Specialists P.A.1400 George Dieter Dr Ste 170, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 921-7855
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reed?
The most careening doctor I have ever meet. She too great care of me.
About Dr. Teresa Reed, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023064227
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.