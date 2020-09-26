See All Radiation Oncologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Teresa Reed, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small El Paso, TX
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Teresa Reed, MD

Dr. Teresa Reed, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Reed works at Cancer Treatment Institute in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Border Medical Specialists P.A.
    1400 George Dieter Dr Ste 170, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 921-7855

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Del Sol Medical Center
  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Teresa Reed, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023064227
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reed works at Cancer Treatment Institute in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Reed’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

