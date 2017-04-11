Dr. Rockhill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teresa Rockhill, MD
Overview of Dr. Teresa Rockhill, MD
Dr. Teresa Rockhill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rockhill works at
Dr. Rockhill's Office Locations
-
1
Highland Anes500 N Highland Ave, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 870-4611
Hospital Affiliations
- Texoma Medical Center
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rockhill?
Love this doctor so much.
About Dr. Teresa Rockhill, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1538142971
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rockhill accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rockhill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rockhill works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rockhill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rockhill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rockhill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rockhill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.