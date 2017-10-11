Dr. Teresa Ruch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Ruch, MD
Overview of Dr. Teresa Ruch, MD
Dr. Teresa Ruch, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital and TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Ruch works at
Dr. Ruch's Office Locations
-
1
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 312-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Euclid Hospital
- Hillcrest Hospital
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruch?
Dr. Ruch, her P.A. as well as secretary are the best! Having 3 surgeries with Dr. Ruch, I can attest to saying she is the best! We are lucky to have her in Cleveland. I would recommend her highly.
About Dr. Teresa Ruch, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1568569358
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruch works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.