Overview of Dr. Teresa Rutledge, MD

Dr. Teresa Rutledge, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Rutledge works at University NM Cncr Crt Gynclgc in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.