Dr. Teresa Rutledge, MD
Dr. Teresa Rutledge, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Cancer Center Pharmacy1201 Camino De Salud Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 925-0461Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University of New Mexico Ems Consortium1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 925-0461
- Unm Hospital
Dr. Rutledge is outstanding. Her medical/people skills are excellent, and the UNM facilities could not be better.
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
