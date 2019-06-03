Overview of Dr. Teresa Santos, MD

Dr. Teresa Santos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Santos works at Pediatric Associates in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.