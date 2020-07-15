See All General Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Teresa Shavney, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (27)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Teresa Shavney, MD

Dr. Teresa Shavney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Chickasaw Nation Medical Center and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

Dr. Shavney works at Teresa Shavney, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shavney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Teresa Shavney, MD
    3400 NW Expressway # 420, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 713-9935
  2. 2
    William O Coleman MD Inc
    3435 NW 56th St Ste 211, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chickasaw Nation Medical Center
  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Teresa Shavney, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023016268
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Okla Tchg Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Shavney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shavney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shavney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shavney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shavney works at Teresa Shavney, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Shavney’s profile.

    Dr. Shavney has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shavney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shavney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shavney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shavney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shavney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

