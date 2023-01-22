Dr. Teresa Shenouda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenouda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Shenouda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Teresa Shenouda, MD
Dr. Teresa Shenouda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Shenouda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shenouda's Office Locations
-
1
Signature Ophthalmology4433 Corporation Ln Ste 195, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 932-5393Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Signature Ophthalmology828 Healthy Way Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 932-5393
-
3
Traylor Optical, Norfolk, VA400 Gresham Dr Ste 106, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 625-0518
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shenouda?
She never rushes, very caring and thorough with her examinations and prescriptions. I trust her completely. So much better than one I used to see!
About Dr. Teresa Shenouda, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1134104045
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- Eastern Va Med School
- Indiana U/St Vincent's Hosp Indianapolis
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Xavier U
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shenouda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shenouda accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shenouda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shenouda works at
Dr. Shenouda has seen patients for Trichiasis, Ectropion of Eyelid and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shenouda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenouda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenouda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenouda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenouda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.