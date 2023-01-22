Overview of Dr. Teresa Shenouda, MD

Dr. Teresa Shenouda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Shenouda works at Signature Ophthalmology in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Ectropion of Eyelid and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.