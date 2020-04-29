Overview

Dr. Teresa Smith-Knuppel, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Smith-Knuppel works at Wellmed At San Marcos in San Marcos, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.