Dr. Teresa Smith-Knuppel, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Teresa Smith-Knuppel, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Smith-Knuppel works at Wellmed At San Marcos in San Marcos, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellmed At San Marcos
    1290 Wonder World Dr Ste 1100, San Marcos, TX 78666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 393-3325
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    WellMed at Ben White
    706 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 442-1996
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing

Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 29, 2020
    Dr. Smith-Knuppel is thorough , compassionate, professional and overall excellent Physician. Dan Steele
    Dr. Dan Steele, Clinical Psychologist — Apr 29, 2020
    About Dr. Teresa Smith-Knuppel, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841512019
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresa Smith-Knuppel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith-Knuppel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith-Knuppel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith-Knuppel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith-Knuppel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith-Knuppel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith-Knuppel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith-Knuppel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

